1,000 HP Fiat Multipla Rendering Has Its Roots in a Real Project

As a French guy, I had to give it a try.... The French YouTubers @vbrequin came up with the crazy idea of putting 1000hp into a Fiat Multipla!!! So I've tried to imagine how the final product could look like as if it came out of factory like that. A lot of French influences like the Renault Clio V6 and Espace F1. Now, good luck to you guys at @vbrequin #vilebrequin #1000tipla #fiat #fiatmultipla #multipla #design #designer #cardesigner #carsketch #cardesignworld #cardesign #cardesignsketch

