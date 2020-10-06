1,000 HP Fiat Multipla Rendering Has Its Roots in a Real Project

Just as sure as water is wet, the Fiat Multipla is ugly. Sure, some people might disagree with the latter, but some will claim the Earth is flat too - just because you believe something, that doesn't mean it's true or even worth debating about.
We're obviously kidding. You are every bit entitled to think the Multipla is not ugly - just don't expect a lot of people to agree with you. The Italian MPV is part of a very selective circle that also includes other abominations such as the Pontiac Aztek or the Ssangyong Rodius, but some renderings have proven that there is still hope for the much-beleaguered model.
You can now add another one of those renderings to the list. Granted, this particular one cheats a little by also giving the car a significant power boost. The sportified Multipla you see here develops no less than 1,000 horsepower, which is the kind of number that can make a design seem gorgeous more effectively than a full night of boozing.
The effort belongs to French designer Alan Derosier, and with a little attention to his creation, you could have guessed where he was coming from even if we hadn't told you. Cover the front half of the 1K hp Multipla (or the 1000tipla, as they call it, since 1000 is "mille" in French), and you might as well be looking at one of the world's greatest cars ever made: the mid-engine Renault Clio V6. As for the wing, that's loosely based on the Renault Espace F1. Yes, there was a time when the French manufacturer was certified crazy.
Reinterpreting the Fiat Multipla and making it a beautiful car (sometimes, less ugly will do too) is seen as one of the ultimate challenges for any designer out there. Alan's version definitely puts him up there with the best, but the really cool part is that the whole idea was sparked by a real-world project.
Apparently, some French YouTubers (Vilebrequin) came up with the idea of making a 1,000 hp Multipla. We too get plenty of ideas, but they also managed to raise €300,000 in 24 hours through crowdfunding. That means one of the world's ugliest cars is about to become the fastest among the world's ugliest cars. Alan's design is just his take on what the 1000tipla would have looked like if it were a factory project. As it stands, the actual design of the real thing is still a mystery, but we doubt it'll be this clean. Might still be good, though.
As a French guy, I had to give it a try.... The French YouTubers @vbrequin came up with the crazy idea of putting 1000hp into a Fiat Multipla!!! So I've tried to imagine how the final product could look like as if it came out of factory like that. A lot of French influences like the Renault Clio V6 and Espace F1. Now, good luck to you guys at @vbrequin #vilebrequin #1000tipla #fiat #fiatmultipla #multipla #design #designer #cardesigner #carsketch #cardesignworld #cardesign #cardesignsketch