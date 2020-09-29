2021 Ford F-150 Flaunts Best Towing and Payload, Hybrid Is More Powerful Than V8

While the Bronco managed to snatch the spotlight from the 2021 model year release of the new generation F-150, the best-selling truck in America is back on the red carpet. This is because the automaker has finally revealed the juicy technical details regarding the towing and payload capacities, as well as the most important specs of the engine lineup.
43 years since it started its dominance of its market sector, the F-Series' bread and butter version, the full-size F-150 pickup truck is just a tad closer to finally reaching dealerships. The exact sale date has not been released yet, but we know it will arrive at dealerships before the onset of the winter season.
And, most likely, it is already being churn out in large quantities by the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri. With pricing still unknown (we do have the rumored listing), Ford has focused on this occasion on the technical specifications.
As such, fans of the model will be pleased to find out the Blue Oval has strived to achieve the very best ratings in its class. That means an available maximum tow rating of 14,000 pounds and maximum payload of 3,325 pounds – though you can’t have them both in just one version.
The former is achieved by the F-150 Regular Cab 4x2 (8-foot box) in 5.0-liter V8 configuration and with the optional Max Trailer Tow and Heavy-Duty Payload Packages. The latter, on the other hand, comes courtesy of F-150 SuperCab 4x2 (same box), and SuperCrew 4x2 with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and the Max Trailer Tow Package.
Looking for the most powerful engine option in the 2021 MY lineup – why it’s none other than Ford’s all-new hybrid 3.5-liter PowerBoost option, churning out 430 hp and the most torque ever for an F-150, rated at 570 lb. ft. (773 Nm) of twist. It also includes the standard Pro Power Onboard system, which allows for 2.4 kilowatts of exportable power in standard configuration – the 7.2 kW option is equal to the energy needed by 28 refrigerators.
The towing and payload ratings take a hit compared to the ICE counterparts, but still manages to squeeze out up to 12,700 pounds of conventional towing and a maximum payload rating of 2,120 pounds. Interestingly, it’s above the 3.0-liter V6 diesel and the gasoline 3.3-liter base V6 option, which come with 1,840 and 1,985 pounds, respectively.
All in all, there’s a total of six engine options for the 2021 F-150, all mated to a standard 10-speed automatic transmission, but only the 5.0-liter V8 and top 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 offerings have meaningful power upgrades. Both have the same horsepower from now on, at 400 ponies, while the big mill gets trampled in terms of torque – 410 to 500 lb. ft. / 556 Nm to 678 Nm.
