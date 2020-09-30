Immaculate All-Metal 1965 Mustang Fastback Is Dove-White and Lincoln-Swapped

What more can you ask when presented with a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback restomod that eschewed all fiberglass and bonding tricks in favor of an all-metal build? Even the engine was swapped for a rather modern 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII piece, while the interior was touched by the magic hands of the specialists from Gabe's Custom Interiors. Well, there would be just one other upgrade...
The original Ford Mustang was not the inventor, but more of a spark that really lit up the American muscle car way of life – while also opening a new niche for setting up the pony car category. It has lived up to the hype to this very day, with the model being the Blue Oval’s longest-produced nameplate and the world’s top selling sports car in 2019.
No wonder many people still favor a Mustang whenever on the market for a daily driver. The thing is, with its legendary status and not-so-great second, third, and fourth generations – the choice is mostly restricted to the original or the current iteration. But what happens when one searches for the timeless looks of the first Mustang and craves for some of the modern elements of the new one? That’s right, it’s time for restomod.
According to Shawn Davis from AutotopiaLA, this 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback has spent over a year away from the road while it was restored and enhanced – and it was literally picked up by the owner Mike just a few days prior to shooting the video embedded below.
The first order of business for the two was to pop the hood and discuss the Lincoln from underneath – the ‘Stang got its pony heart swapped for a 1997 Mark VIII’s mill, the 4.6-liter bringing more peace of mind in terms of reliability and just under 300 hp on the dyno.
Yeah, Shawn says from the get-go that it’s really not much, but the owner explains that he opted for the pre-Coyote variety because he wanted something that’s easy to drive in any circumstance.
They went through the powerplant first to give us ample time to admire the bodywork and the interior, it seems. And both are certainly a sight to behold. The pristine exterior looks absolutely bonkers thanks to the chosen shade, but also because the crew that worked on the body decided to go old-school and ditch any fiberglass or bonding ideas.
As such, the owner says they fabricated everything out of pure metal to keep it as close to the original as possible – including the steel bumper or the great-looking fender flares which add another four inches (101.6 mm) to the overall width. The old-school vibe is interspersed with modern touches – such as the rear lamps - but it all comes together in one of the best builds we have seen of late.
And the craftsmanship is just as obvious on the reworked interior that was created courtesy of Gabe's Custom Interiors, an aftermarket shop from California. The specialists went for a European atmosphere, with real Lamborghini switches and a 2017 Mustang gear shifter, among others.
Once out for a drive, Shawn finds out what the owner said about the lovely feeling of cruise-driving the restomod Fastback – as the Mustang looks very well planted and the YouTuber even acknowledging the great suspension and steering setup. Of course, there’s one disagreement – he still thinks there’s a case for upgrading the power, and he may be on to something after a few backfires (check them out at the 6:25 mark) …
No wonder many people still favor a Mustang whenever on the market for a daily driver. The thing is, with its legendary status and not-so-great second, third, and fourth generations – the choice is mostly restricted to the original or the current iteration. But what happens when one searches for the timeless looks of the first Mustang and craves for some of the modern elements of the new one? That’s right, it’s time for restomod.
According to Shawn Davis from AutotopiaLA, this 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback has spent over a year away from the road while it was restored and enhanced – and it was literally picked up by the owner Mike just a few days prior to shooting the video embedded below.
The first order of business for the two was to pop the hood and discuss the Lincoln from underneath – the ‘Stang got its pony heart swapped for a 1997 Mark VIII’s mill, the 4.6-liter bringing more peace of mind in terms of reliability and just under 300 hp on the dyno.
Yeah, Shawn says from the get-go that it’s really not much, but the owner explains that he opted for the pre-Coyote variety because he wanted something that’s easy to drive in any circumstance.
They went through the powerplant first to give us ample time to admire the bodywork and the interior, it seems. And both are certainly a sight to behold. The pristine exterior looks absolutely bonkers thanks to the chosen shade, but also because the crew that worked on the body decided to go old-school and ditch any fiberglass or bonding ideas.
As such, the owner says they fabricated everything out of pure metal to keep it as close to the original as possible – including the steel bumper or the great-looking fender flares which add another four inches (101.6 mm) to the overall width. The old-school vibe is interspersed with modern touches – such as the rear lamps - but it all comes together in one of the best builds we have seen of late.
And the craftsmanship is just as obvious on the reworked interior that was created courtesy of Gabe's Custom Interiors, an aftermarket shop from California. The specialists went for a European atmosphere, with real Lamborghini switches and a 2017 Mustang gear shifter, among others.
Once out for a drive, Shawn finds out what the owner said about the lovely feeling of cruise-driving the restomod Fastback – as the Mustang looks very well planted and the YouTuber even acknowledging the great suspension and steering setup. Of course, there’s one disagreement – he still thinks there’s a case for upgrading the power, and he may be on to something after a few backfires (check them out at the 6:25 mark) …