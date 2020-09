2021 Ford Bronco Base Two-Door Model Rolls Off the Line

4WD

Early look at a completed early pre-production 2021 #Bronco Base trim just after rolling off the MAP assembly line! #thebronconation Posted by The Bronco Nation on Sunday, September 27, 2020

“The Essential Bronco” starts at $28,500 excluding destination charge, making the mid-size Ford utility vehicle $205 more expensive than the Jeep Wrangler Sport. Part-timewith selectable engagement, five G.O.A.T. driving modes, an independent front axle and a solid rear axle from Dana, as well as unpainted plastic bumpers are included in the price tag.Customers who want locking differentials, beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch tires, and more have to spend extra on the Sasquatch Package, which has been confirmed with the seven-speed manual transmission as well. The three-pedal transmission is the one to get if you’re serious about hitting the trails thanks to a crawler gear that enables a ridiculous ratio of 94.75:1.“Ripe for customization and personalization by a full line of factory-backed accessories,” the Bronco Base relies on a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo as standard or the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 as an option. The latter engine is exclusively offered with the 10-speed automatic of the Ranger pickup truck, and it cranks out 310 horsepower plus 400 pound-feet.The lesser powerplant isn’t too shabby either although the Bronco is arguably heavier than the V6-equipped Jeep Wrangler. We don’t know the exact figure, but chances are that the two-door version is 200 pounds heavier. Given these circumstances, the 2.3-liter turbocharged engine may feel underwhelming in certain driving scenarios such as highway overtaking.Not long now, the Ford Motor Company will respond to the 4xe plug-in hybrid from Jeep with aoption for the Bronco. We don’t know if this powertrain will be offered in the Warthog or whatever the performance-oriented variant will be called, and we don’t know the total output either. According to hearsay, 450 horsepower should be in the pipeline.As for the possibility of a V8 option, forget it . “CO2 implications” and “federal requirements” are to blame, but looking at the bigger picture, the Bronco PHEV makes more sense than dropping the Coyote in the engine bay.