2021 Ford Bronco Base Two-Door Model Rolls Off the Line

Base is the entry-level specification for the Bronco, and thanks to the Bronco Nation, we now know how the most affordable trim level looks in real life. Snapped on the assembly line, this pre-production model comes with 16-inch steelies wrapped in 255/70 all-season tires.
“The Essential Bronco” starts at $28,500 excluding destination charge, making the mid-size Ford utility vehicle $205 more expensive than the Jeep Wrangler Sport. Part-time 4WD with selectable engagement, five G.O.A.T. driving modes, an independent front axle and a solid rear axle from Dana, as well as unpainted plastic bumpers are included in the price tag.
Customers who want locking differentials, beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch tires, and more have to spend extra on the Sasquatch Package, which has been confirmed with the seven-speed manual transmission as well. The three-pedal transmission is the one to get if you’re serious about hitting the trails thanks to a crawler gear that enables a ridiculous ratio of 94.75:1.
“Ripe for customization and personalization by a full line of factory-backed accessories,” the Bronco Base relies on a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo as standard or the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 as an option. The latter engine is exclusively offered with the 10-speed automatic of the Ranger pickup truck, and it cranks out 310 horsepower plus 400 pound-feet.
The lesser powerplant isn’t too shabby either although the Bronco is arguably heavier than the V6-equipped Jeep Wrangler. We don’t know the exact figure, but chances are that the two-door version is 200 pounds heavier. Given these circumstances, the 2.3-liter turbocharged engine may feel underwhelming in certain driving scenarios such as highway overtaking.
Not long now, the Ford Motor Company will respond to the 4xe plug-in hybrid from Jeep with a PHEV option for the Bronco. We don’t know if this powertrain will be offered in the Warthog or whatever the performance-oriented variant will be called, and we don’t know the total output either. According to hearsay, 450 horsepower should be in the pipeline.
As for the possibility of a V8 option, forget it. “CO2 implications” and “federal requirements” are to blame, but looking at the bigger picture, the Bronco PHEV makes more sense than dropping the Coyote in the engine bay.
Early look at a completed early pre-production 2021 #Bronco Base trim just after rolling off the MAP assembly line! #thebronconationPosted by The Bronco Nation on Sunday, September 27, 2020