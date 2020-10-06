“Everybody Gets a Car!” Chinese Edition Sees 4,116 Happy Employees With New Cars

Not everything is fire and brimstone in 2020: one Chinese steel production company, for example, has turned a considerable profit for the fifth consecutive year. And it chose to celebrate in style, with a boat-load of cars.
Back in 2004, when Oprah was still the Queen of Television, she and Pontiac put together one of the biggest TV stunts of all time. It consisted of offering every member of the audience a brand new, just released G6, a stunt believed to have set Pontiac back some $10 million.
This is when Oprah uttered the now-iconic phrase, “You get a car! YOU get a car! Everybody gets a car!”
This is just like that, only on a much bigger scale. Think a $74 million scale because that’s how much Jiangxi West Dajiu Iron & Steel Corporation paid for 4,116 new cars for its employees, according to Luxury Launches, citing reports in the local media. This was employees’ reward for being part of the company’s success and for the outstanding results recorded in the past 5 years.
As expected, the giveway was done in stages, with the most recent one taking place on October 1. The company rallied up staff on a large field, where they were presented with their new rides, all lined up and ready to go. Of course, drones were in the air and cameras were rolling, because this is the kind of content PR dreams are made of.
The report says that the giveaway / bonus consisted of 2,933 Jiangling Ford Territory vehicles and 1,183 FAW-Volkswagen Magotans. And – get this – bosses will also be paying registration fees, vehicle taxes AND five-year auto insurance.
Sure, in the end, this was a huge PR stunt for the company, in typical grandiose, propaganda style and they probably got some kind of discount for an order this big. We could split hairs and find faults for the rest of the day but that doesn’t change one thing: there are 4,116 new, happier humans (and car owners) on the planet because of it.
