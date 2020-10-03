Here Comes the Chinese-Made BMW iX3, First One Rolls Off the Lines

On September 29, BMW’s facility in Shenyang, China, started production of the first model in a new line of German electric cars, the iX3. The first unit from the family rolled off the lines at the end of last week, marking a major moment for the Bavarians.
“Today, we begin production of the BMW iX3, the first pure electric model from our core BMW brand. With a production system like this, specialized for high quality, we are able to deliver what customers worldwide demand from premium vehicles,” said in a statement Franz Decker, head of BBA's Technology and Production division.
In the news for quite some time, the first electric SUV from BMW is not built as an entirely new vehicle, but it is based on the X3. Sporting similar size and looks, the iX3 offers something else entirely though in the powertrain department.
We’re talking about a 80 kWh (gross energy content) battery that should give it a range of up to 460 km (285 miles) as measured under the WLTP test cycle, or 520 km (323) if the NEDC is your cup of tea.
Power is not that far away from a regular, ICE-powered Bimmer. We’re talking about a fifth-gen eDrive electric motor that spits out 286 hp and 400 Nm of torque. That should allow for an acceleration time to 62 mph of 6.8 seconds and a limited top speed of 180 kph (112 mph).
The SUV is the first car built by the Germans in China including for export. Aside from the local market, the model will sell in Europe as well, where the need to bring down fleet wide emission levels is huge. Word is the iX3 will not, however, make the trip all the way to the U.S.
Initially, the SUV was supposed to come here, but for undisclosed reasons (that probably have to do with the range) the carmaker had a change of heart at the beginning of the year.
