GM Takes No Issue With That Chinese C1 Corvette Knockoff

With auto shows delayed for the rest of the world, the 2020 edition of the Beijing Motor Show was a breath of fresh air for enthusiasts. For purists, it was also a major dose of WTH thanks to a new model from Songsan Motors called SS Dolphin.
Unveiled with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the SS Dolphin seemed to replicate the looks of the classic C1, but with a modern twist. You could call it a copy or some sort of weird tribute, but the two were clearly connected in some form, since the Chinese maker even included old photos of celebrities driving the C1 on its official page, with the presentation of the SS Dolphin.
In a nutshell, SS Dolphin is to the C1 Corvette what the Ineos Grenadier is to the Land Rover Defender. The difference between the two is that, while Land Rover took Ineos to court over the similar design (and ultimately lost), GM appears to take no issue with the Chinese knockoff.
Kevin Kelly, Chevrolet’s senior manager of car and crossover communications, tells CarScoops in a statement that Songsan Motors didn’t ask for permission to copy the look of the iconic C1. That said, “they are not using any of our trademarked names or logos, and the design is not identical to the C1,” so it doesn’t sound like GM will be taking any sort of action against the Chinese carmaker.
You could argue that (some) Chinese companies are well-versed in copying popular, established brands to create cheap knockoffs – and not just in the automotive industry. Whether that was the intent here or not, Sonsang carefully applied the same rules for its SS Dolphin, creating a car that clearly resembled the original without using anything from it that could land it in legal trouble. You could tell it was meant as a C1 copy but, at the same time, knew it wasn’t meant as a replica.
The SS Dolphin is powered by a 1.5 turbo gasoline engine and an electric motor, with a 16 kWh battery pack that gives it a range of 56-62 miles (90-100 km) without having to rely on fuel. The total output of 315 hp and 535 Nm (395 lb. ft.) takes it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds. The interior is in keeping with the times, with a floating touchscreen and an all-digital dashboard.
