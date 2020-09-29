Can We Wrap Our C1 Corvette Minds Around This PHEV Copycat From China?!

Many classic car collectors fancy a pristine Chevrolet Corvette from the first generation. And most of them would immediately run away from what could easily be considered an abomination under normal circumstances. But we have some hints that Songsan Motors developed the SS Dolphin from a distinct perspective.
General Motors clearly nailed a timeless design with the C1 Corvette, and many would consider a sacrilege to have the same lines on anything else. And we are not talking here about a Singer-level conversion of the original into something modern. Frankly, it does fit the bill of a modern Chinese knock-off pretty well.
As such, it surely sparked some controversies when it debuted at the 2020 edition of the Beijing Motor Show. But, somehow, Chinese company Songsan manages to convey the sense that it genuinely appreciates the original Chevrolet Corvette. Otherwise, why would they have their website’s front page full of C1 shots and Hollywood stars driving them?!
Well, this car – called the SS Dolphin (more on that in a second) - is also not exactly identical. Instead, it takes the iconic lines and gives a local reinterpretation. Also, mechanically, the C1 is years away from its Chinese spiritual successor because we are dealing here with a modern plug-in hybrid powertrain and a few other high-tech bits (such as a digital dashboard).
It is powered by a 1.5 turbo gasoline engine and an electric motor, according to CarNewsChina.com, for a total output of 315 hp and 535 Nm (395 lb. ft.), which is enough for a quick sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 4.9 seconds. With the 16-kWh battery it can probably do quite a few miles in full EV mode, but we only have knowledge of the total range, rumored at 550 km (342 miles).
And if you feel these technical specifications are quite good, it might be thanks to the Chinese company’s direct link to America, through engineering firm Amtech.
