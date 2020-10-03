Volvo XC20 All But Confirmed With Electric Power, To Feature New SEA Platform

More on this:

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge Starts Rolling Off the Lines, 2020 Production Sold Out

2 Doug DeMuro Drives Polestar 1, “It’s Unlike Any Volvo You Have Ever Seen Before”

3 EV-Maker Polestar Is Kind of Campaigning Against EVs Under the Guise of Honesty

4 Volvo P1800 Cyan Is the Lightweight Swedish Restomod That Could Beat All Others

5 Volvo Officially Introduces XC40 Recharge T4 in UK, PHEV Starting From £39,130