Someone Found Vince McMahon’s Cement-Flooded C4 Corvette After All These Years

Junkyards and abandoned warehouses hold incredible automotive treasures, if you have the patience and the occasion to explore them. That’s what Jim Cooper from Connecticut did and, in the process, he stumbled across Vince McMahon’s cement-flooded Corvette. 9 photos



“C4 Corvette garden,” is how Cooper described it. “I happened upon an innocuous C4 buried way in the back of an industrial warehouse in Norwalk, CT. It’s been sitting unprotected for a…. while. It’s surrounded by an older Lincoln hearse and (2) GIANT trailer spotlights. Like for a grand opening thing. Obviously, the owner is eclectic.”



As it turns out, that Corvette is famous, since it’s part of what is considered to this day one of the most historic moments in WWE. It used to belong to WWE boss Vince McMahon and it met its demise on an infamous and popular episode of Raw, when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hijacked a cement truck and dumped its load into the C4.



That episode took place on October 12, 1998, almost 22 years ago. It marked the climax of a year-long feud between the two, a feud that would continue for another year and that led to the creation of some of the most memorable on-screen moments. Like this one, when Austin brought in the cement truck and, to his boss’ dismay, watching on a monitor from backstage, flooded his prized, $50,000 car with wet cement.



The moment played out for more than three minutes, including shots of McMahon’s reaction on site, after the deed. Mr. Socko hilariously tried to recover the keys from inside the car, while McMahon kept yelling at him to search for his briefcase instead.



As Cooper says in a comment to the original post, now that the connection to this WWE episode was brought up, it makes sense: the warehouse has a “small WWE sign in the front.” He is officially the man to have uncovered the most famous Corvette in WWE history.



