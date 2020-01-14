First Space Tourist Is Looking for a Girlfriend to Accompany Him to the Moon

China Launches World’s Fastest Autonomous Bullet Train Ahead of 2022 Olympics

In preparation for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China has unveiled with the state calls the “world’s first smart high-speed railway.” It is also the world’s fastest autonomous bullet train and can reach speeds of 217 mph. 7 photos



The new driverless bullet train will connect the capital to cities where certain Olympic events will take place, like Zhangjiakou and Taizicheng, but it will also offer tourists the possibility to see the Great Wall through a stop at Badaling Changcheng. The line includes a total of 10 stops and took 4 years to complete.



The train will function by a rigorous timetable, stopping and leaving a station automatically. The speed between stations is monitored by sensors and the train is controlled by a computer, being fully autonomous. However, a monitoring driver will be on board to take over from the computer in case of an emergency.



Robots will be in use at every station, providing directions and check-in assistance.



The train will operate on the Jingzhang intercity railway, helping tourists complete a 108-mile journey in 1 hour, as compared to 3 needed right now. Some trains may even be able to make the journey in as little as 45 minutes, the Guardian notes.