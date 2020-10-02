This Nissan Concept Showcases a Wheel System Thought Up by Goodyear

Tesla Owners Go for New Guinness Record, Fight Human Trafficking in the Process

A post-record event will also take place, offering participants even more time to hang out together, celebrate and converse on common topics of interest, and become a bit more educated on the cause they helped, through speeches and meetings with people directly involved. As such, they often choose to be a growing community that can affect change. Hopefully, this will happen once more on December 12, 2020, when the Tesla Owners Club of Atlanta will attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the biggest parade of Tesla cars.The record is currently held by China, as of January 15, 2017, when 145 Teslas set it in mainland China. Organizers hope to get as many as 300 Teslas in Atlanta at the end of the year, and bring the record to the U.S.In the process, they will also do their part in helping to fight human trafficking. Sean Mathias is the mind behind the initiative, revealing in an interview with Clean Technica last month that he came up with the idea as he was searching Guinness for a record on the youngest founder of a museum. Mathias owns the Miles Through Time Automotive Museum, and he thought he could enter himself.However, as a new Tesla owner, he got another idea: move the record from China to the U.S. and, in the process, raise money for the non-profit O.U.R. (Operation Underground Railroad), which helps victims of human trafficking in the U.S. and abroad. Registration fees for the record attempt, as well as donations, go directly to O.U.R. and its work.The record attempt will see Tesla owners come together for a 15.2 mile (24.4 km) ride down Highway 400, with hopes at least 300 vehicles will be included. Interested Tesla owners should register ahead for the event, to offer organizers a clear count of how many cars and what models they should expect.A post-record event will also take place, offering participants even more time to hang out together, celebrate and converse on common topics of interest, and become a bit more educated on the cause they helped, through speeches and meetings with people directly involved.