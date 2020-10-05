Check Out the Bare-Bones 2021 Ford Bronco Showing Frame, Chassis and Suspension

The Blue Oval has been fully committed to maintaining the hype for its reinvented 2021 Bronco. Every single detail, no matter how simple, has been thrown out into the open to make sure interest remains very high. So, there’s no surprise that everyone is “geeking” out at the sight of four off-road wheels, a frame and chassis, as well as the suspension...
We have seen the 2021 Ford Bronco in every position – both literally (in Moab or the Rubicon Trail) and figuratively (thanks to countless official and fan-made renders). But how about putting it through a microscope to check out the internals, courtesy of the bronco6g.com and Bronco Nation forums?!
That would be great for the engineers among us, and no one can deny there’s a world of details to discover from these naked pictures of the Bronco sporting nothing but the wheels, frame, chassis, suspension, and (sometimes) the engine.
Of course, with the sprawling community around the new family of models, these were bound to cause a stir – and also bring a host of juicy details. For example, one of the most obvious ones would be that Ford’s skeleton Broncos displayed in the septic-looking radiology room feature a different set of front recovery tow points.
The set of “D”- shaped orange hooks are clearly different from those seen on prototypes and on Broncos showcased in Ford’s official galleries. Of course, they could simply be related to a specific package or trim.
Moving on to the back we caught a glimpse of the fuel tank that’s located on the passenger side, while the filler is clearly shown to be on the driver’s side – and that could be explained that Ford’s engineers thought about comfort with this very small detail.
There is also some very interesting news shared by people with active Bronco reservations, some of them receiving a follow-up email from the Blue Oval to reveal the eagerly-awaited Bronco Build & Price configurator for the 2-door and 4-door will finally go live sometime in the middle of the current month. The slightly worse news is that it will be December to January before the dealers start reaching out for the final confirmations. Patience, patience...
