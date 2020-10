Ford Devised a New Torture Test Just for the Battery of the 2021 F-150 Hybrid

kWh

Knowing that its competition is not standing idle, the Blue Oval worked hard on upgrading the bread and butter model of the top-selling pickup series in America – the 2021 F-150. We have seen the updated looks, we have been notified by the brand of its upgraded capabilities , but most of all we know that customers are keenly interested in the newly introduced electrified powertrain.The Ford F-150 Hybrid with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 is getting ready to arrive at dealerships , and the automaker is keen on making sure everyone knows its new introduction will be up to the same tasks as its gasoline-only counterparts.As such, we have found out in a recent video depicting the standard testing procedures that Ford actually devised a new “torture test” specifically for the battery components of the electrified powertrain.According to Craig Schmatz, the F-150 Chief Program Engineer, there are four main chapters for the F-150 prototype trials, separated into the Off-Road, Durability, Battery Durability, and Towing categories. The first one takes the F-150 team to Borrego Springs, California, for some all-out encounters with rocks, sand, dunes, and whatnot.Next up is the Michigan Proving Grounds, where the hybrid models are specifically put through the same tests as their gasoline counterparts – including some tests that have been automated because they are too grueling for any human to endure for extended periods of time.According to Jennifer Haywood, F-150 Durability Engineer, the three months of enduring potholes would be like 10 years from the average lifetime of a pickup...At the Akron, New York, facility is where the liquid-cooled 1.5-lithium-ion battery gets its own, brand new “torture test” - the pack gets strapped to a shaker that’s akin to a “mechanical bull on steroids” and gets yanked around for 82 hours straight.Last, but not least, will be the towing procedures – and they are just as unforgiving as the preceding ones. This is because the F-150 Hybrid gets a 12,000-pounds trailer and goes out into the Arizona sun for an eleven-mile portion of the road around Davis Dam, one with a continuous 6% grade.