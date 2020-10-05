Ford Fiesta ST Gets Low on New Suspension, UK Gets the Bulk of Limited Edition

For the Europeans, the Ford Fiesta is one of the most tasteful models. Year after year, well over 200,000 units are sold there, making the hatchback – now in its seventh generation – one of the leaders of its segment.
Knowing this, the Blue Oval tries to keep people interested in the nameplate and from time to time releases something special. This fall’s stunt is called Fiesta ST Edition, and brings to the table several visual enhancements and some mechanical upgrades.
The most important changes made to the car are the fitting of a two-way adjustable coilover suspension system, and lighter wheels. The suspension allows for the car to get closer to the ground by 15 mm at the front, and 10 mm at the rear. The wheels, on the other hand, are 2 kg (4.4 pounds) lighter that the ones fitted as stock on the standard Fiesta ST.
As for the visual upgrades, the Edition – it is only available for the three-door body style - comes in Azura Blue with high gloss black detailing on the outside, and carbon fiber-effect detailing with blue stitching on the inside. Engine wise, customers are treated to Ford’s 1.5-litre EcoBoost gasoline engine good for 200 ps and 290 Nm of torque.
“Our new Fiesta ST Edition squeezes even more excitement out of the best-handling compact hot-hatch on the road,” said in a statement Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance manager for Europe.
“The Edition model puts drivers firmly in control with the ability to manually adjust the feel of their car and fine-tune the handling to suit their personal preference.”
According to Ford, there will be only 500 units of this breed made for the European continent. Of them, 300 are destined for the UK as built-to-order cars, where they will sell for £27,075 (that’s the equivalent of $35,000).
You can have a look at all that make the ST Edition special in the press release section below.
