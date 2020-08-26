Ford Escape EV Rendered Along With Ford Fiesta EV

5 Twin-Turbo 2005 Ford GT With 840 HP Is Looking for a New Owner

Closer to the present, Ford is going to roll out the SUV is closely related to the 2022 Ranger, and yes, the pickup truck is also expected to go PHEV . 2018 was the year Ford earmarked $11 billion for electrified vehicles, promising 40 electrified vehicles by 2025 including the Mustang Mach-E which isn’t a Mustang nor does it feature a dedicatedplatform. The Dearborn-based automaker didn’t mention if its Volkswagen MEB-based electric vehicle for Europe is included in the count, but the F-150 EV certainly is.Looking at the bigger picture, Ford has to attack every segment imaginable in order to make ends meet on that investment. Imagined by Brazilian pixel artist Kleber Silva , the Escape EV is and both isn’t viable. For starters, the GE1 platform of the Mustang Mach-E is based on the C2 of the Escape. Secondly, it would cannibalize sales from the all-electric crossover.The Fiesta EV, however, makes plenty of sense. A subcompact hatchback with an e-motor would help Ford compete with Groupe PSA, which has plenty of B-segment electric vehicles in the guise of the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e. Better still, a supermini would prove popular with electromobility services, fleet operators, and car rental companies in Europe.Ford hasn’t mentioned a thing about a subcompact-sized EV, and given the underpinnings of the Fiesta, an electric option is wishful thinking for the time being. At most, the Blue Oval offers a mild-hybrid system for the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo engine, a.k.a. the Fox.Given enough time for development, another segment worth taking into consideration is that of B-segment crossovers. Kleber Silva has already imagined the EcoSport with electric propulsion, a model that would rival the Kia e-Niro as well as the Hyundai Kona Electric.Closer to the present, Ford is going to roll out the Bronco plug-in hybri d to fend off the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The off-roadis closely related to the 2022 Ranger, and yes, the pickup truck is also expected to go