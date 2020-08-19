Twin-Turbo 2005 Ford GT With 840 HP Is Looking for a New Owner

When it was new, the GT used to cost $139,995 before those pesky markups from greedy dealers. Add some option to that price tag, the gas-gussler tax, and destination charge, and you were looking at $160,000 if not more for the supercharged V8-engined supercar with 1960s styling.
These babies are considerably more expensive on the used market in 2020 for two obvious reasons. First and foremost, a little more than 4,000 units were made over two model years. Secondly but not in the least, the eight-cylinder engine is far more enjoyable than the EcoBoost V6 of the second generation.
You can add the manual transmission vs. dual-clutch comparison in there as well, but still, the original GT is the closest Ford came to the GT40 racing car that won Le Mans four times on the trot. This particular car, however, makes do without the Eaton 2300 Lysholm screw-type supercharger in favor of snails. Garrett GT35-R turbochargers, to be more precise, complemented by an Accufab monoblade throttle blade, custom intake manifold, and a stainless-steel exhaust.
Offered for sale by Streetside Classics for $309,995 with only 4,237 miles (6,819 kilometers) on the odometer, the mid-engine supercar has been modified “to the tune of $60k” by Underground Racing in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 5.4-liter V8 has been dyno’d at 840 horsepower and 720 pound-feet of torque, which is outstanding if you remember that it’s running on pump gas.
The selling vendor didn’t mention a thing about the six-speed stick shift or the clutch assembly, which definitely need stronger components to handle that kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Supplied by British company Ricardo, it should be highlighted that the transaxle and clutch pack have been proven by Hennessey in the Venom GT hypercar at up to 1,135 pound-feet of torque.
Michelin Pilot rubber shoes wrap 20- and 19-inch HRE wheels, and the sale further include “the owner's manual packet, original sticker, build receipts, and Dyno paperwork.” On that note, what would you choose between this fellow here and the GT for the 2021 model year in Heritage Edition flavor?
