Ford EcoSport Small SUV Imagined With All-Electric Powertrain, Fresh Styling

Developed in Brazil on the B2E vehicle architecture of the Fiesta, the second generation of the EcoSport used to be an interesting choice in the subcompact crossover segment when it came out. But as the years passed, the competition got the better of the Blue Oval with the likes of the Hyundai Kona and Toyota C-HR.
Having tested a European model with the 2018 facelift, I can report that the plastics used for the interior don’t feel great and that I don’t sit comfortably on the rear bench. Worse still, the Puma rolled out with much fresher styling, mild-hybrid options for the 1.0-liter EcoBoost mill, and a soon-to-debut performance variant.
In other words, Ford is working on a top-to-bottom redesign as we speak. The third generation has been spied earlier this month in Brazil camouflaged by the shell of a Figo, indicating that development is in the early stages. Motoring media is speculating that the B2E will be modified with a longer wheelbase for the all-new model, and word has it that some kind of electrification is in the pipeline as well.
The rumor mill suggests that the global B-car platform may be utilized instead of the B2E, and this would pave the road for the mild-hybrid EcoBoost mentioned beforehand. The question is, does an electric option make sense in this segment?
If you look at the popularity of the Kona Electric in Europe and the United States, it sure does. Rendering artist Kleber Silva has imagined the EcoSport as an EV with the help of Photoshop, and the first things you may notice as different from the life-sized utility vehicle are the Mach-E closed grille and front-fender charging port.
Look even closer at the rendering, and the rear end may also surprise you with a different liftgate as well as Escape taillights. The rear-bumper ornamental skid plate is also gone in favor of black garnish that complements the blue paintwork.
As a brief refresher, Ford builds the U.S.-spec model in India where the Blue Oval operates a joint venture with Mahindra. The Indian automaker has a license to a BEV-ready platform from SsangYong, so never say never to an electric version. Also worthy of mentioning, Ford is rumored to offer a compact crossover on the Volkswagen MEB vehicle architecture in addition to a compact hatchback.
