2022 Ford Fusion Rendered With Sedan Styling, It’ll Actually Be a Station Wagon

Not to be confused with the high-roofed hatchback for Europe, the Fusion that Ford rolled out in 2005 for the U.S. market is alright. Not the best sedan in the mid-size segment, but neither the worst. This type of body style, however, is no longer in favor with North American customers because of SUVs and pickup trucks.
Let’s take a look at sales, shall we? 166,045 examples were sold in 2019, down from 173,600 and 209,623 units in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Earlier still, Ford sold more than 300,000 in the United States alone. Because the commercial success of yesteryear morphed into a bit of a flop, the Fusion along with the Lincoln MKZ and even the full-size Continental are out of production at the time of writing.
Fret not, however, because the Fusion will be back in 2021 as a 2022 model year as a Subaru Outback-rivaling station wagon with all-wheel drive and a jacked-up suspension. Codenamed CD542 by the Blue Oval, word has it the rear suspension of the Fusion Active will consist of leaf springs instead of more modern coils.
That may seem like a downgrade at first glance, but don’t forget that leaves are more heavy-duty than coils. The heaviest of full-size pickup trucks use them, and chances are that the Maverick unibody pickup truck will borrow this suspension design in order to challenge the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Volkswagen Tarok.
The question is, how would the Fusion look if Ford were to keep the sedan option? Kleber Silva has the answer to that in the guise of a speculative rendering that borrows a bit of Explorer up front, a Peugeot-like LED signature for the headlights, and Jaguar-esque taillights. The Brazilian pixel artist has also worked his magic with the design of the exhaust and window trim and pop-out door handles.
However, take a good and long look at the rendering. Would you really consider a car which is better suited in a rental fleet rather than the Escape or Explorer? Or better said, would you pony up $23,170 before destination charge on the Fusion instead of a proper mid-size sedan like the Camry or Accord for $1k more?
