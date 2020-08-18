2021 Ford Ranger Rumored With Tremor Off-Road Package

Tremor isn’t as new of a nameplate for the Ford Motor Company as you may be thinking. Before the F-Series Super Duty got this handle in the guise of an off-road package for the 2020 model year, the Blue Oval had the Ranger Tremor.
Offered from the 2002 to 2004 model years, this trim level had little to do with the off-road stuff. Believe it or not, Tremor used to mean a high-end audio system pumping out 485 watts, a cassette-CD combo, white gauges for the instrument cluster, a little bit of monochromatic garnish, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Fast-forward to the present day, and Ford Authority has learned that the Ranger Tremor will be back with “a unique air dam treatment that will enable higher approach angles.” Sources familiar to the product also suggest “a set of unique tubular, high-clearance running boards,” bedside graphics, and some ground clearance.
How many, it remains to be seen because Ford Authority hasn’t heard any specifics about the suspension. In the case of the F-Series Super Duty, the Tremor package adds 1.7-inch piston twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, a tuned stabilizer bar at the rear, a locking diff, as well as a limited-slip front differential.
A set of BFGoodrich All-Terrain rubber shoes is also rumored for the Ranger Tremor, which means only one thing. The option package will be the next step up over the FX4 but not on par with the Ranger Raptor from other markets.
Fret not, however, because the all-new Ranger with Bronco underpinnings will be available in Raptor specification in the United States. Or so the rumor mill says. “Project Redback” is how the Ford Motor Company apparently calls it, featuring the P703 codename according to an engineer’s description on Linkedin.
As for what it would hide under the hood, reports from the motoring media are all over the place but all of them suggest plug-in hybrid oomph. Be it the 2.3-, 2.7-, or 3.0-liter EcoBoost or the 2.0-liter EcoBlue with an e-motor integrated into the 10-speed transmission, there’s no denying that something neat is coming our way.
Fast-forward to the present day, and Ford Authority has learned that the Ranger Tremor will be back with “a unique air dam treatment that will enable higher approach angles.” Sources familiar to the product also suggest “a set of unique tubular, high-clearance running boards,” bedside graphics, and some ground clearance.
How many, it remains to be seen because Ford Authority hasn’t heard any specifics about the suspension. In the case of the F-Series Super Duty, the Tremor package adds 1.7-inch piston twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, a tuned stabilizer bar at the rear, a locking diff, as well as a limited-slip front differential.
A set of BFGoodrich All-Terrain rubber shoes is also rumored for the Ranger Tremor, which means only one thing. The option package will be the next step up over the FX4 but not on par with the Ranger Raptor from other markets.
Fret not, however, because the all-new Ranger with Bronco underpinnings will be available in Raptor specification in the United States. Or so the rumor mill says. “Project Redback” is how the Ford Motor Company apparently calls it, featuring the P703 codename according to an engineer’s description on Linkedin.
As for what it would hide under the hood, reports from the motoring media are all over the place but all of them suggest plug-in hybrid oomph. Be it the 2.3-, 2.7-, or 3.0-liter EcoBoost or the 2.0-liter EcoBlue with an e-motor integrated into the 10-speed transmission, there’s no denying that something neat is coming our way.