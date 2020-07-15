2021 Ford Ranger Starting Production This December for the U.S. Market

Built from the 1998 to 2012 model year, Ford pulled the plug on the third generation of the Ranger because the U.S. was more interested in SUVs and crossovers at that time. It still is, but the mid-size pickup truck has also returned with stateside-specific features such as the EcoBoost engine.
Even though Ford can’t compete with Toyota in this segment, the Ranger is eating away at the Tacoma’s market share. Demand for the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon has dropped sharply in the second quarter of 2020 while the Blue Oval spurted 20 percent compared to the same three-month period of 2019.
For the 2021 model year, Ford is keeping its lips shut about what is in the offing. Don’t expect the all-new Ranger – which will ride on a ladder-frame chassis similar to that of the all-new Bronco – but very minor revisions to the outgoing truck such as more standard equipment, new colors and wheel options, and the like.
According to Ford Authority, the order books for the 2021 Ranger will open on September 14th while production in Wayne, Michigan is scheduled to start on December 7th. Don’t get your hopes up for the Raptor coming to the U.S. either because the Blue Oval is currently busy with the next-gen pickup truck.
Expected to launch in 2022 for the 2023 model year at the latest, the all-new model is certain to feature the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 10R80 automatic transmission of the Bronco. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 will reportedly be offered in the Raptor, and a plug-in hybrid option is rumored to make the cut as well.
Ford has confirmed an e-assisted Bronco in May 2019, and an Australian publication reported in May 2020 that the Ranger is going PHEV. According to Car Expert, the plug-in hybrid Ranger will be rated at 367 PS (362 horsepower) and 680 Nm (502 pound-feet) of torque in combination with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost.
Elsewhere in the world – Australia and Europe included – the all-new Ranger is said to soldier on with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel and a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel option, likely an evolution of the Power Stroke engine in the F-150.
