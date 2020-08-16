2020 Brings the Fiat Motorhome Just in Time for a Late Summer Trek

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition and “Studio Collection” Graphics Package Revealed

Following the teaser we’ve talked about in a previous story, the Ford Motor Company has finally revealed what Heritage Edition actually means. In short, we’re dealing with a GT that looks like the GT40 Mk II that won the 1966 Daytona 24 Hours with Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby in the driver’s seat. 28 photos



The first-ever Heritage Edition comes exclusively in Frozen White and exposed carbon fiber for the hood. From a visual standpoint, the exterior also stands out thanks to asymmetrical Race Red accents, 98 roundel decals, unique graphics on the lower rear-quarter panels, and one-piece forged wheels.



Heritage Gold is how Ford calls the finish of the wheels, and it’s complemented by red for the monoblock brake calipers from Brembo. As for the interior, the retro-infused land missile combines Alcantara suede in black and red with anodized red paddle shifted for the Getrag dual-clutch box.



Even though it costs half a million dollars or thereabouts, the Blue Oval has the audacity to charge extra for something called Heritage Upgrade. An optional package through and through, this extra bundles exposed carbon-fiber wheels with gloss-red garnish, black brake calipers with red lettering for the Brembo script, as well as 98 roundels on the interior door panels. Obviously, Ford didn’t mention how much the Heritage Upgrade costs.



In addition to this special edition, the so-called Studio Collection rolls out as a “graphics package with customizable colors.” Designed to highlight styling elements such as the cooling ducts, this upgrade is a collaboration between the Performance division and the Canadians at



“The combination of the stripes and accents invokes the emotion of speed and draws your eye to some of the most prominent features of the GT,” said Multimatic design head Garen Nicoghosian. “The fuselage, buttresses, and signature features on the headlights provide visual anchors for the graphics, guiding your eye across the vehicle.” Only 40 cars are planned to receive the Studio Collection across the 2021 and 2022 model years.



"Miles and Ruby led nearly every lap of the 24-hour race and outpaced the competition by 30 miles," said program manager Mike Severson. "The win was the first time anyone had threatened Ferrari's dominance in sports car racing and represented a turning point in the Ford GT race program."

