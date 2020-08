Raw-Carbon Porsche 935 Is an Exotic Bargain at $1.7 Million

CFRP

We're quite excited to have found one of these. The specialist luxury showroom Hallmann Internation just put this up for sale, looking like every race car driver's ideal weekend car. The spec is quite eye-catching, as are the photos that were taken in this unique golden decor.The Porsche 935 was first spotted in a video they released about a month ago, and since then, the price has dropped from a well-rounded 1.5 million euros to €1,450,000 or $1,717,000. What a bargain!Irony aside, the model is for exclusively as an export. And while we'd like to pretend it will be part of some American collector's garage, these German exotics almost always end up in the Middle East. The price is almost twice what it should be, but there's not that many of these around.There are a few clues here and there that give this away for what it is. The 935 is based on the stock 911 GT2 RS. On top of the lightweight aluminum-steel chassis is an FIA-spec roll cage and a body made up completely of raw carbon fiber.Power comes from a 3.8-liter flat-six making 700 horsepower. And unlike all the crazy homologation cars from the 70s, this has got all the traction/safety systems, a convenient auto gearbox (7-speed PDK), and even the option to have air conditioning.The view from the front is dominated by the slant-nose headlight layout, but we also find the aluminum cap for the 115-liter fuel cell interesting. The modern-day Moby Dick also sprouts some spectacular aero at the back. Thewing is from the 911 GT3 R race car.