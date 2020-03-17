Ford GT MK II Features Brembo DYATOM Carbon-Ceramic Brake Discs

New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Rendered, Looks Spot On

Ford and Brembo go a long way back. It was 1996 when the Mustang SVT Cobra R received high-performance discs from the Italian brake specialist, then the Blue Oval chose Brembo once again for the Mustang GT Performance, Mustang Bullitt, Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500, as well as the Mustang Mach-E 38 photos



“We are proud to have collaborated with Ford in this new challenge, which confirms Brembo’s position as a leader in the development of carbon-ceramic braking systems in sports and hypercar applications,” said chief executive officer Daniele Schillaci. The discs have been developed in collaboration with Multimatic, the Canadian company that actually builds the GT MK II for Ford.



Up front, the supercar-turned-racecar features six-piston aluminum calipers with a monobloc design and a fixed bridge. The 394- by 38-millimeter discs are complemented by exposed brake fluid lines, allowing for increased cooling of the calipers. At the rear of the GT MK II, the engineers decided on four pistons, 360- by 32-millimeter discs, and the electronic parking brake's hardware.



Presented in July 2019, the GT MK II is the most powerful GT of them all thanks to 700 horsepower. Capable of developing 400 percent more downforce than the road-going model, the track-focused land missile also happens to be lighter. On the skid pad, this fellow is capable of pulling more than 2 Gs with the right tires.



