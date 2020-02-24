Mk. 8 Ford Fiesta ST Receives Mountune m235 Upgrade, Develops 235 PS

Mountune is one of the premier Ford Performance specialists in the United Kingdom, and its products cover the FiST as well. The subcompact hatchback with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo is pretty powerful out of the box, but the m235 upgrade cranks the suck-squeeze-bang-blow up to 235 PS.
That’s a lot of ponies for an engine with this kind of displacement, more so if you also account the 350 Nm of torque. The latest calibration of the m235 includes no-lift shifting and an exhaust system overrun for more bangs and crackles.
“The m235 power upgrade shows how much fun there is to be had from the Mk8 Fiesta ST,” said head honcho Alec Pell-Johnson. “Our latest kit provides drivers with a product that delivers both significant performance and driver enjoyment,” and if you were wondering, the package cost merely 575 pounds sterling.
Customers who already have the m225 can switch to the latest evolution for only £99 according to Mountune. In addition to a Bluetooth OBD adapter, the package includes the mTune SMARTflash app for Android and iOS devices, a high-flow induction kit, branded bag and zip-up shell case, as well as three settings (Stock, Anti-Theft, and Performance). Heading on over to the UK website, the m235 upgrade features 20 five-star reviews but it’s already listed as “sold out.”
Mountune also offers colored gear knobs at 59 pounds sterling, a pair of grooved brake discs for the front axle at £169, branded floor mats, a short-shift arm at £99, leather gaiter, trunk mat, mud flaps, and even six-pot billet calipers with 302-millimeter discs, sport brake pads, as well as Goodridge braided brake lines.
As you’re well aware, the FiST is no longer available in the United States. 2019 is the final model year of the previous-gen Fiesta in this part of the world, but fret not. The 1.6-liter EcoBoost FiST can be had with the MR280 performance upgrade, compatible with the 2014 through 2019 model years, at $2,689 including shipping.
