Ferrari F40 "Fiesta" Rendered as Surprise Supercar

19 Jun 2020, 14:02 UTC
by author pic
When one comes across a rendering like the one that now sits on our screens, an obvious question arises: what do machines like the Ferrari F40 and the Ford Fiesta ST have in common? Sure, they're both part of this pixel stunt, but can we look past that? Of course we can.
For starters, we're dealing with a face swap rendering and, even though such shenanigans might not please all the enthusiasts out there, we all have to agree on something: you'd have a hard time coming across a more efficient way of putting a smile on a car lover's face.

Now, returning to the original question, the marriage between the late 80s icon and the early 2010s hot hatch at least involves two vehicles that were designed to go fast. Besides, both are animated by turbocharged engines.

And while the Ferrari F40 is famous for the enthusiasm it shows when it comes to getting the tail out, the front-wheel drive toy that is the ex-gen Fiesta ST is also remarkably tail-happy for its class.

Besides, we're talking about machines that lure drivers in with the help of six-speed manuals. Oh, and we mustn’t forget that both examples used for this pixel panting came dressed in red (pixel tip to digital label Car Front Swaps for this image).

On a more serious note, one might also wonder if there are any real-life shenanigans of the sort, which would involve iconic Maranello models and less expensive performance machines.

Well, we happened to discuss such a matter earlier this week. And it all involves a YouTube label who decided to "rebrand" a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray as a Ferrari.

The target for the mid-engined ‘Vette was nothing less than the LaFerrari. This was obviously a prank and, judging by the stir it caused on social media, it might’ve just worked (you can’t be entirely sure until you’ve had a chat with a lawyer, a step the crew probably covered).

