And this Ferrari F355 Berlinetta here shows how far digital tuning can go using nothing more than tools in a computer game.In this case, it’s Forza the one that powers these screenshots, and with the right modifications, including a lowered body, custom wheels, and a proper paint job, all done in advanced photo manipulation software, any car can look as good as this Ferrari F355 Berlinetta.But it’s not like the F355 doesn’t look good anyway, as it’s one of the Ferrari models that still has plenty of fans all over the world. The car was launched in 1994 and was produced until 1999, with a little over 11,200 units leaving the factory during all this time. The Berlinetta variant officially saw daylight in May 1994, and the Italian company produced just 4,871 units.But the truly special detail about this Berlinetta is the gearbox that was offered on the car. The first units were equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, but in 1997, the F355 Berlinetta officially became the first road car where a gearbox inspired by the one used by Ferrari on its Formula 1 model was installed. A little over 1,000 units of the F355 Berlinetta ended up leaving the factory with this transmission unit.As for the engine, the F355 was obviously capable of impressive performance in pure Ferrari style. The car was powered by a 3.5-liter V8 engine that developed no less than 380 horsepower and 363 Nm of torque, with the maximum speed reaching 183 mph (295 km/h). Needless to say, the 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration was impressive as well, with only 4.7 seconds needed to reach this speed.