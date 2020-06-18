SEAT Presents Stylish Trio of e-Scooters Meant to Revolutionize Urban Mobility

Electric-scooter ride-sharing services have taken quite a beating in recent months, after several companies offering them have proved unprepared for the many challenges of handling the feet on the daily, in large and crowded cities. The ongoing health crisis hasn’t helped these companies either, to the point where industry insiders are now predicting the slow – and probably painful – death of companies like Lime, Bird and the likes.
There’s no way of telling with certainty whether that will turn out to be the case, and SEAT is not looking to get into a potential mess. But it is interested in offering a shareable solution, so it’s proposing the stylish and reliable SEAT MÓ eScooter 125.
It’s called that because it’s the equivalent of a 125cc motorcycle. So it’s a motorcycle shaped like a scooter, but with a performance comparable to the former. SEAT will offer two versions of it, one for private use, in Daring Red, Dark Aluminium and Oxygen White, and one for sharing, in Dark Aluminium matte. Ample storage space makes it a good choice for either.
Three driving modes (City, Sport and Eco) are included, as is a reversing gear. The eScooter, SEAT says, “makes traversing the streets of our towns and cities simpler and more convenient, and shatters the stereotypes surrounding traditional motorcycles.”
For those looking for an even lighter solution, SEAT offers the SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 65 and the SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 25. Both share the same platform, with the former being the more powerful, long-range version of the latter.
The eKickScooter 65 will come in Daring Red matte paint, with a 551Wh battery pack that delivers a per charge range of 65 km (40 miles). Because SEAT imagines it could be used as part of a fleet, it limited top speed on it at 20 kph (12.4 mph) to meet regulations in even the strictest European countries.
The 350 W motor is powerful enough to take it up 20-degree inclines, and there are three driving modes included that can maximize or shorten that estimated range: Eco, Drive and Sport. Like the eScooter, the eKickScooter 65 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, integrated front and rear lights for maximum visibility, front and rear shock absorbers, large tires, and electric and mechanical brakes. It aims to be a long-distance commuter ride that puts safety and reliability first.
With all the details on this trio of two-wheelers, SEAT did not include a single mention of pricing. One trade publication notes that all three are “ready to go on sale” in the UK, but SEAT is still waiting for the Department of Transport to rule on their legality. In the UK, you can’t ride an electric scooter on dedicated bike paths and trails, the pavement or on public streets. They are solely for use on private land, a rule that clearly millions of e-scooter riders are openly flaunting, but SEAT can’t afford to.
Lack of pricing details and some legal aspects aside, for its first foray into urban mobility, SEAT did well, with an offer that offers the right (stylish and reliable) vehicle for all types of riders.
