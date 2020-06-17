Hardcore Ferrari 812 Model "GTO" Caught Sending V12 Shockwaves on Racetrack

Ferrari is keeping the lid tight on the more hardcore version of its 812 Superfast model - so much so, in fact, that not even the GTO name has been confirmed so far, let alone things like specs or launching dates.
What is known is that the Maranello outfit is preparing two new models for the remainder of this year, with one being a hybrid supercar that'll sit just under the SF90 Stradale, and the other still a mystery. Considering the activity around this hotter 812 Superfast, it's safe to assume it'll be the second one to come before the end of the year.
Bear in mind we're well within rumor territory here, but since we have nothing else to rely on, rumors will have to do. The current 812 Superfast has a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine good for 800 hp and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque thanks to its 8,500 rpm redline. As you would expect, that makes the 812 both quick and a supreme aural pleasure provider.
Ferrari supposedly has big plans for the 812 GTO (we'll stick to this moniker for the time being). The Italians are to take that engine and squeeze 50 more hp out of it, while also pushing the said redline beyond the 9,000 rpm mark. Forget about aural pleasures and think about eargasms instead.
The extra power should be complemented by a drop in weight as well as improved aerodynamics that help the GTO stick to the ground. Ferrari is likely to sell a limited number of these cars, essentially making it even more desirable than all that talk of its superb V12 engine.
Speaking of the V12, that engine will have to bow out at some point, and it looks like this might be its last outing. Sad as it may be, the time for large natural breathers is coming to an end, and not even Ferrari can escape it. The flip side is that the Italian company seems to be ready to embrace hybrid technology and merge it seamlessly into its own philosophy, so the soul of the Prancing Horse will live on.
