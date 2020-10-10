Dukes of Hazzard General Lee "Pull Car" Is as Ratty as They Get

Following all the air time the 1969 Dodge Charger known as General Lee enjoyed in the Dukes of Hazzard TV Series (we mean this in terms of both television and jumping), a massive fan base was born. And some of these enthusiasts do more that just (re)watch the show - to this day, we keep coming across replicas of the machine that saw Bo and Luke Duke doing their thing and the one sitting before us is as wacky as they get.
In fact, this contraption could be described using a riddle: what's not actually a Dodge Charger, comes with a lifted rear end and is used to mesmerize the audience at pulling events?
Given the ratty nature of the machine, certain enthusiasts could hope this isn't a Plymouth Road Runner, as its owner calls it in the Facebook video below, but a Satellite - check out the comments section of the last Instagram post below (helmet tip to Mopars5150) and you'll notice this.
Regardless, the classic Mopar machine has received a nose cone and a super-sized rear wing, so it doesn't just impersonate the four-wheeled star of the said TV show, but also the 1970 Plymouth Superbird aero car.
This bad boy is manhandled by Matt Magruder, an aficionado who owns an Oregon-based shop dubbed Lucas Performance Diesels. And, as stated above, the vehicle is used for pulling events, having attended the local Sublimity Harvest Festival back in 2018 and possibly on other occasions. So it looks like the thing enjoys the company of tractors and (monster) trucks.
And, in case you wish to know more about the event, here's the official description, as mentioned on Facebook: "What started out as a competition between local farmers has become an award winning event to cap off the summer each year,". It's worth mentioning the adventure first took place back in 1973, so it predates the Dukes of Hazzard series, which aired between 1979 and 1985.
PS: This rough build might just make the lifted General Lee rendering we discussed earlier this month seem less extreme.
