5 This Dodge Challenger Is a One of a Kind SRT8 with Lamborghini-Like Scissor Door

1970 Dodge Challenger Muscle Car "Clone" Is Almost as Good as the Original

Not everybody loves muscle car clones, that’s true, but on the other hand, these vehicles are pretty much the closest you can get in terms of looks and features to a model with a much higher price tag. 39 photos



This



The engine is believed to have been manufactured between 1968 and 1973, but we don’t know when exactly it was installed on this R/T tribute.



The rest of the car is mostly original, according to the listing on



The interior comes with lots of original parts too, including the wood-rimmed steering wheel and the dash as a whole, both of which have been installed by Dodge when the car was built so many years ago.



Needless to say, the car starts, runs, and drives like new, so if you want to buy it, you can just drive it home on its own wheels. Classic Auto Mall, the garage that’s selling the Challenger, says the odometer indicates 135,116 miles (217,448 km).



As for the price, the highest bid at the time of writing is $25,500 but given the listing has already become a trending post on eBay, there’s a good chance it would attract more interested customers in the coming hours. And the 1970 Dodge Challenger Convertible that we have here is the living proof in this regard, as it was converted to become an R/T tribute and is now likely to sell for a lot less than what the real deal is worth these days.This Challenger was originally equipped with a 6-cylinder engine but was later upgrade to a 340ci (5.6-liter) V8 unit with a 4-barrel Holley carburetor and a 4-speed manual transmission.The engine is believed to have been manufactured between 1968 and 1973, but we don’t know when exactly it was installed on this R/T tribute.The rest of the car is mostly original, according to the listing on eBay , and is painted in B5 Blue, with the exterior coming in tip-top shape, as you can easily tell by the photos in the gallery. It now features Challenger R/T badging because that’s what the whole thing is all about in the first place, and features 14-inch Mopar rally style wheels wrapped with Defender SRX-4 rubber radials.The interior comes with lots of original parts too, including the wood-rimmed steering wheel and the dash as a whole, both of which have been installed by Dodge when the car was built so many years ago.Needless to say, the car starts, runs, and drives like new, so if you want to buy it, you can just drive it home on its own wheels. Classic Auto Mall, the garage that’s selling the Challenger, says the odometer indicates 135,116 miles (217,448 km).As for the price, the highest bid at the time of writing is $25,500 but given the listing has already become a trending post on eBay, there’s a good chance it would attract more interested customers in the coming hours.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.