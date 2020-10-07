Tesla's Self-Sustaining Party Yacht - Musk Offered No Input on the Design

This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Was Restored 12 Years Ago, Is Muscle Car Hotness

Back in 1966, the SS version finally started to play a more important role for the future of the Chevelle nameplate, becoming a series with multiple engine choices, powered by the mighty 396ci (6.5-liter) big-block V8. 35 photos



The model that we’re highlighting today is a 396ci V8



While it does come with “some battle scars,” as Classic Auto Mall, the garage in charge of finding a new owner for the Chevelle, describes them, the car is ready for the new owner with everything working properly, including even the vintage radio. Judging from the photos, the Hugger Orange paint makes the Chevelle shine from every angle, and according to the sales ad, the chrome trimmings have all been polished to look like new.



The 396 engine is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission, and the Chevelle can offer what is being described as “decent” cornering, good braking, and smooth shifting.



In other words, it has almost the perfect attributes of a daily driver, though given the quality of this restoration project, you might want to avoid taking the car out too often to preserve its muscle car hotness for as long as possible.



Classic Auto Mall says the odometer indicates just 7,236 miles (11,645 km), but there’s a chance this is the mileage since the restoration project was completed.



As for the price, you shouldn't expect this Chevelle to come too cheap, though it's up for the Internet to decide how much it's worth. The car is being sold online as part of an auction, and right now, the highest bid is $10,100. You can also buy it today from Classic Auto Mall for $48,900.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.