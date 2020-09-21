Find Out What Makes the Electric Rimac C_Two Tick Just Before Production Debut

5 Big Block Chevrolet Chevelle Is the Custom Car You Can Take Home

4 This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Gasser Looks Like It’s Ready for Take-off

3 1967 Chevelle Gets Modern Redesign, Looks Like a Dodge Challenger Rival

2 This Rusty 1969 Chevrolet Barn Find Is an Awesome Big Block Valentine's Day Gift

More on this:

Rare 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS L78 375 HP Has Just 8,100 Miles on the Clock

Back in 1968, the Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 lineup was offered in three different options, with the base configuration still developing 325 horsepower just like its predecessor. 25 photos



The L78 was thus the preferred choice for everyone looking for the racing side of the



Someone got one, and is now selling their Chevelle SS L78 on



The interior, the owner claims, looks incredible after all these years, with the black factory dash paint, for example, still in tip-top shape.



“The car comes with the original Joe O’Brien Chevrolet purchase agreement proving this car was born from GM as an authentic 375hp L78 solid lifter car with 4 speed Muncie,” the owner explains, adding that the odometer indicates just 8,118 miles (13,064 km).



The Chevelle also comes equipped with the factory radio and even the original GM key with a “D” marking and the “Your key to greater value” logo. A detailed photo of this key has also been provided (sadly, we are not provided with more photos of the car itself), and it seems to be in pretty good condition too.



The car raced in the Super Stock class and was mostly stored inside, and the owner says they have all the parts to bring it back to the factory appearance.



“However, Patrick Glen Nichols of Muscle Car Barn Finds and others have advised the car be left as is because it’s such an authentic example of a ‘day 2’ L78 drag race car in how they were actually used and raced back in the day,” they said.



Given all of these, this Chevelle obviously can’t come cheap, so it’s available right now on eBay with a $39,000 Buy It Now price. Customers willing to pay $105 more for an engine upgrade could go for the L34, which this time produced 350 horsepower, while those looking for the maximum power just had to pay $237 more for the L78 with 375 horsepower.The L78 was thus the preferred choice for everyone looking for the racing side of the Chevelle , but it’s believed not a lot of customers actually picked this engine. Chevrolet produced 62,785 Chevelle SS 396 in 1968, yet the L78 wasn’t necessarily the most popular option.Someone got one, and is now selling their Chevelle SS L78 on eBay , claiming that they have proof it’s one of just six still in existence these days. It has never been restored, and it comes with plenty of original parts, including the vinyl top, the paint, the sheet metal, and even the paperwork that came with the car 52 years ago when it was manufactured.The interior, the owner claims, looks incredible after all these years, with the black factory dash paint, for example, still in tip-top shape.“The car comes with the original Joe O’Brien Chevrolet purchase agreement proving this car was born from GM as an authentic 375hp L78 solid lifter car with 4 speed Muncie,” the owner explains, adding that the odometer indicates just 8,118 miles (13,064 km).The Chevelle also comes equipped with the factory radio and even the original GM key with a “D” marking and the “Your key to greater value” logo. A detailed photo of this key has also been provided (sadly, we are not provided with more photos of the car itself), and it seems to be in pretty good condition too.The car raced in the Super Stock class and was mostly stored inside, and the owner says they have all the parts to bring it back to the factory appearance.“However, Patrick Glen Nichols of Muscle Car Barn Finds and others have advised the car be left as is because it’s such an authentic example of a ‘day 2’ L78 drag race car in how they were actually used and raced back in the day,” they said.Given all of these, this Chevelle obviously can’t come cheap, so it’s available right now on eBay with a $39,000 Buy It Now price.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.