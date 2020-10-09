2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Modded Corvette ZR1, Car Lengths Aplenty

With Ford having brought the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 closer to the idea of an all-round performer than ever before, a comparison against the C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 doesn't seem out of place. Sure, the battle we're here to discuss focuses on what happens when the cars get hooned in a straight line, but, given the sheer amount of muscle involved in this game, we're not complaining.

4 photos