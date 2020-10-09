2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Modded Corvette ZR1, Car Lengths Aplenty

With Ford having brought the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 closer to the idea of an all-round performer than ever before, a comparison against the C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 doesn't seem out of place. Sure, the battle we're here to discuss focuses on what happens when the cars get hooned in a straight line, but, given the sheer amount of muscle involved in this game, we're not complaining.
This example of the GT500 came to the fight in factory condition, so its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 makes 760 horses. In fact, its owner, YouTuber Sinister Life, took the car past 500 miles just before this racing session, so it's no wonder the beast hadn't been modded.
As for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 we have here, this has been gifted with entry-level aftermarket goodies, namely a GF Performance air intake, as well as an x-pipe. In factory form, the blown 6.2-liter V8 animating the C7 top dog delivers 755 ponies, while the said upgrades are estimated to bring a boost of over 40 hp (a 40 wheel horsepower increase is mentioned in the video at the bottom of the page).
Now, these are rolling races, so the standing quarter-mile times of the American performers might not be the best reference points, but we'll list them for the record: according to their makers, the pony can play the 1,320 feet game in 10.7 seconds, while the Chevy is 0.1 seconds faster.
It's no secret that while the GT500's dual-clutch tranny is quicker than the automatic of the ZR1, the latter comes with a hefty scale footprint advantage.
And while we're here, please keep in mind to not use such stunts as an example and head over to the track when you feel it's time for competitive hooning.
As you'll notice at the 6:45 point of the clip, which is where the racing begins, the duo went for the classic 1-2-3 start. Nevertheless, the 8:30 timestamp sees one of the drivers allowing the other to grab a head start.
PS: Those of you who would like to see the tables turning can check out this race, which sees a stock C7 Corvette ZR1 duking it out with a seriously modified 2020 Mustang GT500.
