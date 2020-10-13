Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² Parties in the Wild With Portal Axles and “Lampspeakers”

Aprilia RS 660 Makes Its Long-Awaited Debut

At the 2019 EICMA, Piaggio revealed a spectacular mid-range machine, namely the almighty Aprilia RS 660.



Nonetheless, the magnificent



It is brought to life by a ruthless liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin powerplant, with four valves per cylinder head and a remarkable compression ratio of 13.5:1. This feral monstrosity prides itself with a healthy displacement of 659cc.



At 10,500 rpm, the engine is perfectly capable of delivering up to 100 hp, along with 49 pound-feet (67 Nm) of torque at around 8,500 revs. This power travels to a chain final drive via a six-speed AQS (



The powertrain components are hugged by an aluminum perimeter frame, which rests on a pair of Kayaba 41 mm (1.61 inches) forks at the front. On the opposite end, the whole structure is supported by a single fully-adjustable shock absorber and a double-sided aluminum swingarm. This suspension setup allows 4.72 inches (120 mm) of travel at the front end and 5.12 inches (130 mm) of rear wheel travel.



Stopping power is handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and radially mounted Brembo four-piston calipers up front, along with a 220 mm (8.66 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper at the rear. Additionally, ABS comes as a standard characteristic on both ends.



RS 660 offers no less than five riding modes, of which two are fully customizable to suit your personal preference. Other top-grade features include traction and wheelie control, as well as engine braking and cruise control.



Lastly, all this goodness is priced at €11,050 ($13,055 as per current exchange rates). Well, that’s a bargain if I ever saw one! Originally, the Italian manufacturer intended to have this two-wheeled masterpiece hit dealerships in early 2020, but their plans were postponed due to the unexpected lockdown and the rest of that splendid ordeal.Nonetheless, the magnificent RS 660 is finally here to devour the tarmac! You are now able to pre-book this gorgeous piece of machinery and have it delivered to an authorized dealer of your choice. In fact, let’s take a minute to examine this beast’s main specs and features, shall we?It is brought to life by a ruthless liquid-cooledparallel-twin powerplant, with four valves per cylinder head and a remarkable compression ratio of 13.5:1. This feral monstrosity prides itself with a healthy displacement of 659cc.At 10,500 rpm, the engine is perfectly capable of delivering up to 100 hp, along with 49 pound-feet (67 Nm) of torque at around 8,500 revs. This power travels to a chain final drive via a six-speed AQS ( Aprilia Quick Shift) transmission.The powertrain components are hugged by an aluminum perimeter frame, which rests on a pair of Kayaba 41 mm (1.61 inches) forks at the front. On the opposite end, the whole structure is supported by a single fully-adjustable shock absorber and a double-sided aluminum swingarm. This suspension setup allows 4.72 inches (120 mm) of travel at the front end and 5.12 inches (130 mm) of rear wheel travel.Stopping power is handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and radially mounted Brembo four-piston calipers up front, along with a 220 mm (8.66 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper at the rear. Additionally,comes as a standard characteristic on both ends.RS 660 offers no less than five riding modes, of which two are fully customizable to suit your personal preference. Other top-grade features include traction and wheelie control, as well as engine braking and cruise control.Lastly, all this goodness is priced at €11,050 ($13,055 as per current exchange rates). Well, that’s a bargain if I ever saw one!