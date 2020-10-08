Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Races Twin-Turbo Audi R8, Both Have 1000 HP

The Lamborghini V10 is, for some reason, one of the best setups if you want to reach record speeds in a production car, along with the old Supra and the GT-R. There's something magical about making Bugatti horsepower in a "normal" supercar.
The tradition of 2000 horsepower twin-turbo V10 engines started with the Lamborghini Gallardo many years ago. We still remember the stocking speed records set by underground Racing and how they swapped gearboxes as well.
The Huracan has neither a manual nor a robotized e-gear system. Its twin-clutch gearbox is actually better for acceleration, not that it doesn't need upgrades to cope with twin-turbo configurations. This drag race video puts the spotlight on some European builds, which took part in the recent SCC500 Half-Mile event at Zweibrucken Airport in Germany.
A 1000 horsepower Huracan Performante showed up, mixing its magic ALA aerodynamics with an unhealthy appetite for turbo boost. During the event, it faced off against the usual kings of European drag racing, V8 monsters from BMW and AMG, plus a Nissan GT-R.
However, the one true opponent arrives in the form of the Audi R8. The model year or version doesn't really matter when it too features a twin-turbo setup capable of pushing 50 horsepower more. It doesn't sound like a big difference, but the quattro supercar can be seen pulling ahead slightly.
Audi will phase out the slow-selling TT sports car and R8 supercar, according to a statement by CEO Bram Schot at the company's annual meeting in Neckarsulm. Their place is likely to be taken by electric sports cars, and you can't put a twin-turbo system on those.
The first Audi R8 was made in 2006 and had the 4.2-liter FSI V8 engine, while the 5.2-liter FSI arrived two years later. The Gallardo, meanwhile, arrived as early as 2003 with a 520 horsepower 5.0-liter V10 engine.
