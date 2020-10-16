Modded Camaro SS Races Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, a Crater-Sized Gap Appears

The good old Mustang v Camaro fight has been going on since 1966, when the latter joined the battle and this sort of shenanigans won't stop too soon. Case in point with the adventure we have here, which sees two recent models (heck, the 'Stang is a 2020) duking it out in a straight line.
In the Green corner, we have a 2020MY Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 (sadly, the final model year for the S550-gen GT350), whose owner had barely broken in the machine - this had about 2,000 miles when it showed up to for the race that brought us here.
As such, the Blue Oval toy came to the fight in factory form, which means we're looking at a 5.2-liter flat-plane crank delivering 526 ponies and 429 lb-ft of twist, along with the type of high-rpm scream that defines this sort of V8.
As for the Red corner, this is occupied by a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS, the kind that was built in the first half of the previous decade. This is animated by an LS3 motor, with the 6.2-liter V8 delivering 426 horses and 420 lb-ft of torque. Nevertheless, the example sitting before us had received moderate aftermarket goodies, with the cylinder heads and the camshafts being on the list of goodies.
Now, the Camaro is a bit less friendly to the scales than the GT350, but with this owner having removed certain bits of the interior, such as the passenger seat, the advantage of the Mustang doesn't play much of a role in this battle.
In the transmission department, we're looking at an even match, since this is the stick shift version of the Camaro SS, while the GT350 only comes with a manual.
The two duked it out on the street, so they went down the rolling start route (please don't allow this to serve as an example and hit the track when you're feeling competitive). And you can jump to the 1:07 point of the clip below for the sprinting action.
As such, the Blue Oval toy came to the fight in factory form, which means we're looking at a 5.2-liter flat-plane crank delivering 526 ponies and 429 lb-ft of twist, along with the type of high-rpm scream that defines this sort of V8.
As for the Red corner, this is occupied by a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS, the kind that was built in the first half of the previous decade. This is animated by an LS3 motor, with the 6.2-liter V8 delivering 426 horses and 420 lb-ft of torque. Nevertheless, the example sitting before us had received moderate aftermarket goodies, with the cylinder heads and the camshafts being on the list of goodies.
Now, the Camaro is a bit less friendly to the scales than the GT350, but with this owner having removed certain bits of the interior, such as the passenger seat, the advantage of the Mustang doesn't play much of a role in this battle.
In the transmission department, we're looking at an even match, since this is the stick shift version of the Camaro SS, while the GT350 only comes with a manual.
The two duked it out on the street, so they went down the rolling start route (please don't allow this to serve as an example and hit the track when you're feeling competitive). And you can jump to the 1:07 point of the clip below for the sprinting action.