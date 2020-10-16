Ford Mustang Mach 1 Lands in Europe for the First Time, Packs a Lesser Punch

5 Bolder 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Needs a Bolder Logo, Here It Is

Ford did not say anything yet about launch date and pricing. Full details on the Euro-spec Ford Mustang Mach 1 can be found in the press release section below. Ford’s secret is actually no secret. All the Dearborn-based company had to do was reach more markets, and expand the Mustang portfolio – for the record, the 2019 record number was achieved with the 12 different versions available at the time.From 2021, the Mustang roster will be shaken up a bit. The Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R are out, and so are some performance packages . Their place is to be taken by the Mach 1 – that’s right, the revival of the original muscle car that set almost 300 speed and endurance records back in the 1970s.That first run of the Mach 1 ended in 1978, and Ford went for a revival in 2003. Now, the Mach 1 is coming back, this time hopefully with a vengeance, and this time with global availability.The Goodwood SpeedWeek is in full swing now in the UK, and it is there where Ford took the Mach 1 for its first outing on European soil. Specs for this part of the world have also been officially confirmed.Coming to the Old Continent for the first time, the car will be available with the same 5.0-liter V8 as in the States, only toned-down from 480 to 454 hp (460 ps). There are two transmission options available, the Tremec six-speed manual, or the 10-speed automatic.“The original Mach 1 delivered the ultimate in production Mustang performance and proved itself with success in motorsport,” said in a statement Matthias Tonn, Mustang Mach 1 chief programme engineer for Europe.“The new Mach 1 is the most capable Mustang ever to reach Europe, with track-ready ability and a unique style that is more than worthy of wearing such a legendary badge.”Ford did not say anything yet about launch date and pricing. Full details on the Euro-spec Ford Mustang Mach 1 can be found in the press release section below.

