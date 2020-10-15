Big Ford Performance Surprise Coming from Goodwood on Friday, October 16

Nolens volens, 2020 will go down in history as the year when no major auto show was held. If we remember correctly, it is the first time since the Second World War this is happening, at least in Europe. Somehow though, we managed to get this far, living only on online reveals and virtual events.
This week, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is back. Later than usual, with a new name – SpeedWeek – and as “a new, once-in-a-lifetime motorsport occasion,” but also with doors closed. That means no spectators in the flesh, only us in front of our screens.
To be held not exactly for an entire week, but only for this coming weekend, it will see a number of fresh new cars on display on the grass and on the local tracks. Among them, an invasion of Ford Performance cars.
The insanely-powerful Mustang Mach-E 1400 will be making its European dynamic debut, after already showing what it is made from in the States. Also taking part is the brand new Fiesta ST, which will be shown for the first time out in the open, in its natural element. And there will also be an electric variant of the Fiesta, bred for the FIA World Rallycross Championship’s Projekt ERX regulations by Austrian group STARD.
But most importantly, we’re told to expect an “additional exciting product announcement” aimed at “the boldest performance car fans across Europe.”
“This is a really exciting time for Ford Performance. We are exploring how electrification can bring a whole new level of fun with projects like Mustang Mach-E 1400, and at the same time we are delivering for new customers with Puma ST the accessible, everyday performance that is the core of what we do,” said in a statement Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance manager, Europe.
As you can see, there is no mention of this mystery project, so we will have to wait until tomorrow, October 16, to be let in on the secret.
