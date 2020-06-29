Bolder 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Needs a Bolder Logo, Here It Is

Without a doubt, the troubled 2020 is Ford’s year. Apparently immune to the ongoing health crisis, the American Blue Oval is rolling the dice in many segments in the hopes that the seeds it plants now will grown into a crop of profitability in the years to come.
Later this year, the Mustang Mach-E hits the roads. The new fourteenth generation of the F-150 just got unveiled, and the Bronco is up for a revival on July 13th. And there’s also a new Mach 1 coming our way next year.
For each and every one of these new products to catch on, Ford has to make a lot of efforts to make them known, and that includes giving the world juicy details about aspects of a vehicle customers rarely think about.
In today’s dose of Ford, we’re talking about the graphics that will go onto the Mach 1 revival. Because what is a revival without the proper visual elements to be both a nod to the past and an embrace of the future?
In the case of the “most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever” as Ford calls its new ‘Stang, graphics includes everything from the way in which the paint will be used on the body, to the iconic logo reading Mach 1.
It an attempt to give us an idea of how much work went into the new Mach 1, Ford says its design team often obsessed about how to make the new logo both an evolution of the past, and a look into the future.
The team ended up going for a “bolder sans-serif font” for that extra modern look, while the nod to the past can be found in the “playful letter styling, which includes the easily identifiable down-sized lowercase h.”
Once the car goes on sale, you’ll find the new logo all over the place, on the hood stripe, front fenders, rear appliqué, strut tower brace under the hood, on the door sills, digital instrument cluster and center stack touch screen during vehicle startup.
You'll also find a 5.0-liter engine under the hood good for 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque.
