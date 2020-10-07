This Grabber Blue 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Needs Your TLC To Be Perfect

5 Deep Jewel Green Pearl 1997 Toyota Supra Turbo Is Looking for Its Second Owner

Introduced for the 1970 model year as a performance package, the Mach 1 spelled the end of the GT badge until Ford brought it back for the 1982 Mustang. Blending fastback looks with V8 power, this version came standard with the two-valve 351 Windsor engine, a three-speed stick shift, an open rear axle, and sporty suspension. 24 photos



Looking through the photo gallery uploaded by Barrett-Jackson, it’s hard to tell how much work is needed to bring this baby back to the correct spec. There are no pics of the undercarriage, but it's easy to tell that the hood clips are not up to snuff. The wheels aren’t original, and the same can be said about the stereo unit.



On the upside, the car is very clean under the hood and doesn’t show any corrosion around the door sills or rocker panel moldings. The chrome garnish and Shaker hood are in tip-top condition as well, and the blue-painted valve covers of the Cleveland engine, distributor, spark plug wires, and radiator also appear to be fine.



Equipped with power steering and 3.25 gears for the Traction-Lok rear axle from the factory, the Mach 1 before you is the perfect candidate for a restoration. The American Racing Torq Thrust wheels can easily be replaced with Magnum 500s and the original AM/FM radio and shift knob can be easily sourced as well.



The biggest challenge, obviously, is the “subpar floor” that needs to be fixed by a specialist who knows



So far this year, the most expensive four-speed Cleveland to cross the block did so thanks to Mecum Auctions for $36,300 excluding the buyer’s premium.



