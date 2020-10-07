Audi A6 Allroad Comes Face to Face with German Firm’s Majestic Tuning Treatment

2021 Ford Bronco Overland Concept Flaunts Roof Tent, Steel Bumper, and Many More

Finished in Area 51, the four-door Bronco in the photo gallery isn’t a production model. It’s a so-called concept according to Ford, but in truth, the weekend warrior is meant to showcase factory-backed accessories for the mid-size utility vehicle. 10 photos SUV is fitted with 35-inch BF Goodrich rubber shoes.



17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomatic heavy-duty wheels finished in black and Bilstein position-sensitive dampers are also featured, along with something that will appeal to the more adventurous among us. Indeed, the two-person tent from Yakima is the highlight of this one-off creation. The factory rock rack, a light bar, and six additional lights are on the menu as well, along with a CB antenna mounted to the rear bumper.



Off-road enthusiasts are treated to a modular steel bumper from Ford Performance, complete with a WARN winch that should come in handy when



A pair of rigid panels instead of the rear quarter windows and MOLLE grids for additional cargo storage pretty much round off the list of upgrades.



Revealed at the Bronco Super Celebration gathering in Tennessee, the Overland is based on the Badlands trim level with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and 7-speed manual transmission with a crawler gear. The Ford Motor Company has yet to mention how much these accessories cost, but don't expect them to be cheap. The Badlands isn't exactly affordable either, priced at $42,095 for the two-door body style and at $44,590 for two extra doors and a longer wheelbase. According to the U.S. configurator, "initial deliveries are targeted to begin in June 2021" and some reservation holders will have to wait until the 2022 calendar year for delivery.

