Ford Teases "Performance" Bronco With 37-Inch Tires

How large is too large? The answer to that question depends on the subject, but as far as mid-size SUVs are concerned, 37-inch tires are large indeed. Ford is currently developing a Bronco with oversized rubber shoes from BF Goodrich, and the prototype in the photo gallery is also described as a “performance model.”
Chunky tires, wider fender flares, and a wider track all indicate that we may be looking at the Warthog, a performance-oriented version that would sit on top of the Badlands with the Sasquatch Package. It remains to be seen, however, if the seven-speed manual will be offered alongside the 10-speed automatic transmission.
Truth be told, only the Blue Oval knows what the engine compartment is hiding. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 would be a great starting point, but chances are that Ford will surprise us with a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 augmented by an electric motor.
Based on a design project on Behance from the team that penned the instrument cluster and infotainment animations for the all-new Bronco, a plug-in hybrid is the most obvious outcome thanks to the “EV Coaching” icon we’ve talked about in a previous story. Lest we forget, head honcho Jim Hackett did mention “hybrid electrics” in the guise of the unibody Explorer and the ladder-frame Bronco.
The Bronco Nation is guessing that the Bronco Warthog or whatever this fellow will be called will go on sale “sometime in early to the middle of 2022.” The question is, what sort of starting price can we expect from this fellow here?
Given that the two-door Badlands with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost starts at $42,095 before destination charge and options such as the larger engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, you can bet your sweet bippy the Warthog will be ridiculously expensive. It remains to be seen, however, if Ford has the audacity to venture into or beyond F-150 Raptor territory. As a brief refresher, the off-road pickup truck starts at $53,455 excluding freight for the 2020 model year.
Truth be told, only the Blue Oval knows what the engine compartment is hiding. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 would be a great starting point, but chances are that Ford will surprise us with a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 augmented by an electric motor.
Based on a design project on Behance from the team that penned the instrument cluster and infotainment animations for the all-new Bronco, a plug-in hybrid is the most obvious outcome thanks to the “EV Coaching” icon we’ve talked about in a previous story. Lest we forget, head honcho Jim Hackett did mention “hybrid electrics” in the guise of the unibody Explorer and the ladder-frame Bronco.
The Bronco Nation is guessing that the Bronco Warthog or whatever this fellow will be called will go on sale “sometime in early to the middle of 2022.” The question is, what sort of starting price can we expect from this fellow here?
Given that the two-door Badlands with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost starts at $42,095 before destination charge and options such as the larger engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, you can bet your sweet bippy the Warthog will be ridiculously expensive. It remains to be seen, however, if Ford has the audacity to venture into or beyond F-150 Raptor territory. As a brief refresher, the off-road pickup truck starts at $53,455 excluding freight for the 2020 model year.
Testing 37-inch hooves! Future weekends are about to get a lot better! #FordBronco pic.twitter.com/KVugNgCT5r— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 25, 2020