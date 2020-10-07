2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Spied With Giant Grille, Looks Like the i4

This Grabber Blue 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Needs Your TLC To Be Perfect

Despite slow sales for some of the models, BMW is developing the new 4 Series in four body styles. Today, our car paparazzi snapped the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe. 11 photos



BMW currently has two other models called 'Gran Coupe,' the baby 2 Series designed to rival the Mercedes CLA-Class, and the flagship 8 Series/M8. Rumors said the Gran Coupe was going to be axed. It's a relatively unknown car, previously not offered as an M model. In addition, BMW must spend a lot of money on EVs. But that could actually be the reason why the 4-door coupe exists, as the production i4 model might share a lot of parts and even the platform.The styling is a little bit unusual. The old Gran Coupe really could be called a four-door coupe, having a sleek body and small doors that made getting in slightly difficult for taller people. However, this 2022 Gran Coupe appears to be shaped a lot like the 3 Series Gran Turismo , with a liftback rear end that's vaguely reminiscent of the Prius.The front fascia, however, is typical of BMW. It's got the new, taller kidney grilles that have proven quite controversial. The rocker panels are also sharp, just like on the regular coupe model. And while we can't see the exhaust tips, this should be the M440i, powered by the 3-liter turbo engine that almost all Bimmers need to offer.Previous reports have stated the Gran Coupe will receive an M version, but the M440i technically counts. This would offer 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph time of under 5 seconds. If BMW does decide to offer an M4 4-door coupe, it would add another turbo and raise the output to either 473 or 503 hp. Once equipped with xDrive, this would be more than a match for the RS5 Sportback.BMW currently has two other models called 'Gran Coupe,' the baby 2 Series designed to rival the Mercedes CLA-Class, and the flagship 8 Series/M8.