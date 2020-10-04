Iron Man’s Car Collection Doesn’t Include This Wrapped Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

Introduced to the U.S. public way back in March 1963, the one and only Iron Man became a worldwide sensation in 2008 thanks to starring actor Robert Downey, Jr. and director Jon Favreau. Since then, the Tony Stark we know from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been seen driving a lot of exotic cars, classics, as well as concepts.
The Audi R8 e-tron, Bugatti Veyron, Tesla Roadster, the Proctor Acura bassed on the NSX, and even a Shelby Cobra, the people in charge of production certainly know their cars. Still, you won’t find Tony Stark behind the wheel of a Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.
Spotted at a local auction house, the hard-topped fastback uploaded to Reddit by Senyourspencer is nothing more than a superhero-themed wrap that begs for attention. If you zoom on the driver-side taillight, you will also notice that the wrap is starting to peel off, translating to bad materials, cheap labor, or a mix of both. Who knows?
The OP further mentions that he’s “surprised the wheels weren’t done either,” and he does have a point. Whoever used to own the car when had the exterior logos, door handles, side mirrors, and antenna finished in Iron Man-inspired gold while the eight-spoke wheels are painted in Dark Silver, a color combination that doesn’t work at all.
A sticker in the windshield reads 2018, referring to the model year in all likelihood, and the finish of the wheels may be an indicator that we’re looking at the Grand Touring. The range-topping trim level is available from $34,425 excluding destination charge, almost two grand more than two years ago.
Like every other MX-5 on sale in the U.S. of A., the engine compartment hides a 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G with adequate output ratings. The 184-horsepower retractable fastback in this configuration is also treated to a shock tower brace up front, Bilstein shock absorbers, and a limited-slip differential for loads of fun in the twisties.
Spotted at a local auction house, the hard-topped fastback uploaded to Reddit by Senyourspencer is nothing more than a superhero-themed wrap that begs for attention. If you zoom on the driver-side taillight, you will also notice that the wrap is starting to peel off, translating to bad materials, cheap labor, or a mix of both. Who knows?
The OP further mentions that he’s “surprised the wheels weren’t done either,” and he does have a point. Whoever used to own the car when had the exterior logos, door handles, side mirrors, and antenna finished in Iron Man-inspired gold while the eight-spoke wheels are painted in Dark Silver, a color combination that doesn’t work at all.
A sticker in the windshield reads 2018, referring to the model year in all likelihood, and the finish of the wheels may be an indicator that we’re looking at the Grand Touring. The range-topping trim level is available from $34,425 excluding destination charge, almost two grand more than two years ago.
Like every other MX-5 on sale in the U.S. of A., the engine compartment hides a 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G with adequate output ratings. The 184-horsepower retractable fastback in this configuration is also treated to a shock tower brace up front, Bilstein shock absorbers, and a limited-slip differential for loads of fun in the twisties.