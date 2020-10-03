Deep Jewel Green Pearl 1997 Toyota Supra Turbo Is Looking for Its Second Owner

Launched in the 1970s and revived with BMW underpinnings one year ago, the Supra is sports car royalty because of the fourth generation. Finding an unmolested A80 is relatively hard in this day and age, but one such unicorn is up for grabs with no modifications whatsoever to the engine, bodywork, or paint job.
This 1997 model is a Limited Edition with the 2JZ-GTE, and it currently sits at $25,000 on Hemmings Auctions with 11 days of bidding left. The Getrag V160 six-speed manual transmission, Ivory leather upholstery, and Deep Jewel Green Pearl finish translate to a desirable specification though the polished wheels are on the bling-bling side of things, especially when it comes to the fourth generation of the Supra.
You are also treated to a 15th anniversary badge on the center console, right next to the gear lever, and a digital odometer that shows 94,795 miles (152,555 kilometers). There is some wear on the outer bolster of the driver’s seat, and as per the seller, the windshield washer system doesn’t work. Surface rust is also present on various suspension parts, but what did you expect from a vehicle this old?
“Only driven for pleasure in a multi-vehicle household,” the 1997 Supra with a targa top is selling with a clean Wisconsin title, the window sticker from days long gone, an odometer disclosure statement that documents the mileage, and plenty of receipts since the car was brand-spanking new. As the headline implies, this fellow here is a one-owner car for 23 years and counting.
Believe it or not, the original clutch “engages smoothly while going into each gear without issue.” Purchased new from South Coast Toyota in Costa Mesa, California and driven to the owner’s home of Racine in Wisconsin, the Supra Turbo cranks out 320 horsepower and 315 pound-feet (427 Nm) of torque in ideal conditions. Given that the twin-turbo sports car has been regularly maintained, most of that suck-squeeze-bang-blow should still be there at the tap of the loud pedal.
