2021 Toyota Camry Upgraded With 7.0-Inch Touchscreen, More Safety Features

Set to arrive at dealerships in October, the 2021 Camry will be treated to the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite of safety features. The list opens with enhanced AEB with pedestrian detection and full-speed adaptive cruise control, all as standard.
Automatic high beams, lane-tracing assist, road sign assistance, and the rear-seat reminder function are also worth highlighting, but Toyota didn’t stop here. Even the entry-level trim features a 7.0-inch touchscreen now, and higher up, the Camry can be had with a 9.0-inch display. Both of them are shared with the RAV4 compact crossover, and infotainment goodies include Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, plus Android Auto.
The hybrid powertrain is $1,160 more affordable than before, now retailing at $28,265 before options. As for the ICE-only LE with the four-pot engine, the base price remains the same at $25,965 excluding destination charge. The Hybrid XSE is a new addition for the 2021 model year, and it flaunts a sporty appearance package and a retuned suspension for better handling. It is, however, somewhat expensive at $33,715.
As far as the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, the Dynamic Force 2.5-liter engine puts out 202 to 206 horsepower and 182 to 186 pound-feet of torque (247 or 252 Nm), depending on trim and drivetrain. The V6 cranks out 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet (362 Nm), translating to 5.7 seconds from zero to 60 mph.
Those looking for the most miles to the gallon possible should consider the hybrid option, which is EPA-rated at 52 mpg on the combined driving cycle. In other words, you need to refuel every 686 miles according to the Environmental Protection Agency thanks to a tank volume of 13.2 gallons (50 liters) of dinosaur juice.
In the first half of 2020, the Camry has sold more units in the U.S. than the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Ford Fusion, and other segment rivals. The mid-size sedan moved 125,899 examples in the first six months of the year, down 28 percent from 2019. Still, it's not bad at all considering that crossovers are more popular than sedans nowadays.
