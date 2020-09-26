Toyota Supra Gets Dialed to 400 HP by AC Schnitzer’s Aftermarket Wizards

SLS Rocket Has Fire Running Through Its Veins, Animation Shows

And that concludes it, ladies and gents. What’s your take on this delightful shebang? Look, the fierce Supra doesn’t exactly need any sort of performance upgrades to stand out as a competent machine. Quite frankly, this bad boy is one hell of a whip straight out of the box! As such, let’s kick things off with a quick examination of its main specs and features, shall we?The 2020 model in Toyota ’s revered Supra lineup is brought to life by a feral turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine from BMW. This ruthless piece of intercooled machinery is perfectly capable of delivering as much as 335 hp at approximately 5,000 rpm, accompanied by a solid torque output of 365 pound-feet (495 Nm) at 1,600 revs.Power is channeled to the rear wheels by means of an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual overdrive from ZF. The entire structure is supported by a MacPherson strut with aluminum control arms at the front, while a multi-link setup and adaptive dampers handle suspension duties on the opposite end. Supra rolls on a set of 19-inch forged aluminum wheels equipped with disc brakes on all four sides.Needless to say, this vicious little thing isn’t messing around. Not only does the coupe perform like a genuine showstopper, it is also a truly ravishing entity in terms of appearance. Nonetheless, some tuners will still look at it and say to themselves ‘nope, it can certainly do better’.In the past, we’ve explored Manhart’s delicious Supra-based venture – a stunning display of aftermarket goodness that’ll have you lost for words. This time around, we’ll be diving in for a quick glimpse of AC Schnitzer’s mighty achievements on Toyota’s untamed beast.Let’s set things straight; these folks are no strangers to the spectacular aftermarket realm. Their history goes all the way back to 1987, when the firm was co-founded by Herbert Schnitzer and Willi Kohl. Previously, we’ve featured a selection of AC’s most ambitious exploits, including a BMW Z4 M40i on steroids and one relentless M8 with more ponies than you’ll ever need, to name a couple.Besides developing a healthy amount of tasty tuning goodness, the company boasts some remarkable achievements in the world of motorsports. Long story short, these auto surgeons aren’t playing around, alright?As to their fascinating Supra package, it’s just as impressive as the aforementioned undertakings! In the appearance department, it consists of a new hood with a pair of aggressive air vents and a fresh splitter up front, joined by a juicy spoiler and a custom license plate holder at the rear. Furthermore, the stock aluminum wheels have been disposed of to make room for 20-inch five-spoke counterparts.On the other hand, AC Schnitzer massaged the turbocharged inline-six behemoth to extract a considerable dose of additional power. As such, this fiendish animal will generate up to 400 hp and a whopping 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of crushing twisting force. You will also find a stainless-steel exhaust system that allows the engine to breathe with ease.Last but not least, the car’s suspension was treated to height-adjustable coilover units, which improve handling by reducing its ground clearance by one inch (25 mm). All things considered, the German tuner’s kit definitely hits that sweet spot!And that concludes it, ladies and gents. What’s your take on this delightful shebang?