Rusted Toyota Camry With License Plates for Fenders Is One Way to Get Attention

An old Toyota Camry is no car to get you to stand out among other car-owners on the road. Unless you turn it into a rat rod, of course.
This is what Austin Lee Ingram from Georgetown, Indiana, did and he is now the owner of the latest car to achieve viral status, after photos of it were posted to reddit. Ingram knows his car is “s***ty” but in a totally cool way, and he will take your “it’s kinda stupid but cool” compliment with all the grace he can muster.
A photo of his Camry was first posted to reddit, where it drew quite divided reactions. Here was an old Toyota Camry rusted out on purpose, with fenders and a rear spoiler made of license plates. The exhaust was poking out through a hole in the hood, and all the windows were gone, except for the windshield, and the thing rode on large aftermarket wheels.
CarScoops identified the owner as Ingram, who seems to be having quite a blast with his newfound fame, engaging with commenters. The video at the bottom of the page shows a better look at what he calls his rat rod: the windows were busted on purpose, and there is even a hole in the roof that he cut out. Riding in this thing can probably get incredibly drafty.
Ingram also says he rusted the car by sanding it with flap discs; the operation took him about two weeks, but he worked on and off whenever he had the time. Photos in the gallery above show a better look at the car: it’s ridiculous alright, but there is some sense of purpose to the madness. You can glimpse it in the details, like a little wrench holding the rear door in place and license plates peeking out from the ripped metal on the body, above the right front fender.
Call this an art car or a hunk of scrap metal that would be better off at the junkyard, but one thing is clear: this Camry is one way of getting all the attention.
