The Final Pontiac Fiero Ever Produced Can Now Be Yours, Shows Only 582 Miles

Long before the Corvette entered its eighth generation, General Motors had a mid-engine sports car in the guise of the Fiero. What comes as a bit of a surprise is that the last-ever example of the breed still has the pre-delivery plastic intact. 48 photos



With 582 miles on the odometer, the red-painted car in the photo gallery is loaded with factory options, documented with the build sheet and pictures from the assembly line, and it’s been owned by the same man since 1988. Arguably the most desirable car of more than 370,000 built, this fellow here features a gray interior and a three-speed automatic transmission rather than a stick shift.



The mid-mounted engine may feature an aluminum block and all that jazz, but 135 horsepower and 160 pound-feet (216 Nm) of torque in a time capsule that weighs more than the Mazda MX-5 Miata we have nowadays won’t thrill anyone except



According to the window sticker that’s included in the sale, $13,999 was the original price including destination charge and pretty much every option imaginable. In today’s dollars, make that $31,180 or thereabouts.



Even though it’s the range-topping GT model, General Motors asked extra for the removable sunroof, floor mats, rear defogger, rear spoiler, automatic transmission, the premium audio system, and an option package that includes air conditioning, a vanity mirror, cruise control, power door locks, and mirrors.



Just like the Fiero, the Pontiac brand is no longer with us today because GM works in pretty mysterious ways. The final nail in the coffin for Pontiac was the financial meltdown of 2007 and 2008 that has seen GM discontinuing or selling Saab, Saturn, and Hummer.



Only the latter brand will be revived, and as opposed to gas-guzzling trucks from days long gone, the soon-to-be-revealed GMC Hummer promises 1,000 horsepower from an all-electric drivetrain.

